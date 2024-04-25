Govt wants more women in police department: Maryam Nawaz

Says if she makes decisions against anybody as CM she does it with a heavy heart

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said government wants to increase number of women in the police department.

Maryam, while addressing the passing-out parade ceremony at Chung Police Training College, said, "I salute you all. I am happy the first Sword of Honour has been awarded to a female police officer. I am proud of you. I was waiting for this event since taking oath as chief minister, she said.

"When I wore the police uniform for the first time, I realised it is a big responsibility," said the chief minister and added she was happy to see 530 women passing out.

She said she happy to see women police officers performing duties.

She said there were 7,000 women police personnel serving in Punjab. "I want to increase women participation in Punjab police. Lady cops are superhuman. Women are soft hearted so they forgive.

However, there should be no tenderness in your heart for the oppressor," said the chief minister and asked the lady police officers to take pity on the oppressed and hold the oppressor accountable for his misdeeds.

"THERE IS NO REVENGE IN MY HEART"

Maryam said there was no feelings of revenge in her heart. "If, being the chief minister, I decide something against someone, I do it with a heavy heart," she said.

"To be a chief minister is not an easy task. I had to make hectic efforts reach this place," she said.

She paid glowing tribute to her father Nawaz Sharif and uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

PASSING OUT PARADE

Earlier, a passing out parade was held at Chung Police Training College. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony as a special guest.

Maryam inspected the parade dressed in police uniform. She also distributed prizes to police officers who exhibited excellent performance.

