Teary-eyed Shah Rukh Khan saddens fans in stadium

Shah Rukh Khan owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in IPL

Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 02:17:23 PKT

(Web Desk) – Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan saddens fans with tears in his eyes during a match when his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost the match despite posting huge 223 on scoreboard.

No one is quite like Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshah of Bollywood continues to be an icon in India with his acting talent, charm, down-to-earth nature, and charisma.

But there’s more to Khan than just being a film star: he’s also a huge cricket fan who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On April 16, 2024, something truly extraordinary match happened at Eden Gardens.

In what can only be described as a nerve-wracking match, KKR took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) – and kept fans enthralled from start to finish.

The atmosphere was electric: with so much at stake, emotions ran high throughout.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was present in the stands for the entire game, enthusiastically supported his team.

The match was full of ups and downs. However, in the end, something shocking occurred: KKR lost their hold on the victory.

King Khan, dressed in a white KKR jersey and denim pants, sat down on the bleachers.

His hair tied back in a ponytail, he tried valiantly to hold back tears, but they flowed freely. The Chak De! India actor, known for his passion and intensity, couldn’t hide his heartbreak.

Yet, Shah Rukh Khan showed true sportsmanship. Despite the defeat, he came above bitterness.

He walked onto the field, congratulating the victorious RR players. His genuine love for the game and respect for his opponents through. King Khan’s words of encouragement in the changing room, motivate his own team members.

The KKR team performed incredibly well, scoring an impressive 223 runs.

One of their opening batsmen, Sunil Narine, even achieved a century. As a result, the crowd thought they would win.

However, things didn’t go as expected. English player Jos Buttler came onto the field for RR and completely changed the course of play.

He showed great determination which helped his team secure an exciting win on the final ball!

