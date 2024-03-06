Sania Mirza shares her quality time spent during last two weeks

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Indian tennis star Sania Mirza always keeps her fans updated through her Instagram posts.

Sania has recently shared a set of some random pictures in her latest Instagram activity months after parting ways with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation rumours had been making headlines since November 2022 but it was confirmed in January this year when Malik announced his marriage with actor Sana Javed.

Sania is sharing her day-to-day activity on Instagram and trying to move on from her bitter past. She shared 10 pictures on Instagram and it was her activity during last two weeks.

“Two weeks camera roll with all things I love,” Sania captioned the post while sharing her memorable pictures.

Sania could be seen in a restaurant enjoying the quality time with her son and niece.

In another picture, the tennis star was in the gym after hectic workout.

Sania Mirza was recently seen with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in Dubai after a concert.

Sania and Shoaib had tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

According to some insiders, the 37-year-old tennis player took divorce from Malik following their separation in late 2022.

They claimed that Sania was not happy with the former cricketer meeting other women.