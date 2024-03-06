Sania Mirza spotted with Atif Aslam in Dubai

(Web Desk) - Sports celebrity Sania Mirza has been embracing joy and positivity in her life despite facing personal challenges.

Recently, Sania attended singer Atif Aslam’s live concert in Dubai, accompanied by her sister Anam Mirza.

The weekend continued to be musical as Sania later hung out with Atif Aslam and his wife, Sarah, during a delightful lunch.

Sarah, sharing a photo of the cheerful gathering, captioned it “with my favorites.”

Following her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania has been spending quality time with her loved ones, particularly with her adorable son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania, an avid Instagram user, has been sharing glimpses of her daily life and also shared more photos of her ‘weekending’ in Dubai with friends and family.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who exchanged vows in 2010, officially parted ways in 2023.

Shoaib surprised the public in January this year by announcing his third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed.