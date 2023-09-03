Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah making headlines again

Entertainment Entertainment Urvashi Rautela, Naseem Shah making headlines again

Urvashi shared a picture of pacer when millions of cricket fans were glued with the TV screens

03 September,2023 12:26 pm

SRI LANKA (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela is once again in the headlines with Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah.

Urvashi shared a picture of fast bowler when millions of cricket fans were glued with the TV screens for high octane India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023.

The picture showed her watching Naseem Shah during a team meeting in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The Indian model shared her Instagram story from the gym.

There is a long history of Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela’s social media updates.

It all started when the celebrity posted a clip that was a screen recording from the Asia Cup 2022 fixture between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

Ok urvashi we get it pic.twitter.com/k0YtANchGF — Rida Baloch (@ridabaloch_) September 2, 2023

The first frame of the edited video showed Naseem Shah smiling while the second frame showed Urvashi returning the smile. The clip ended with both of them smiling at each other.

The pacer said that she didn’t know Urvashi Rautela.

“I have no idea about it. My focus is always on my performance in the field,” said Shah.

Later, it was found that Urvashi Rautela was one of his Instagram followers.

Moreover, she also sent birthday wishes to Naseem Shah and congratulated him on being conferred with honorary DSP rank on his 20th birthday earlier this year.



