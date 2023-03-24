Akshay Kumar faces injury during shoot

24 March,2023 10:55 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Akshay Kumar got injured during the shooting of an action scene of 'Chhote Mian Bige Mian', after which the shooting of this scene had been stopped.

Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for his upcoming film in which he will also be seen with Tiger Shroff. Akshay Kumar prefers to do his own action scenes and has injured his ankle during the shooting of the film.

Since then, the actor has been wearing a protective kit on his wrist for some time, due to which Akshay is only filming the scenes in which he will be shown in close-ups.

The shooting of the film is currently underway in Scotland and it is expected that Akshay's injury will not delay the completion of the shoot.