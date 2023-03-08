Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets into another trouble

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shams Siddiqui shared an audio clip on social media.

MUMBAI (Web desk) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for some time due to the allegations made by his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. After issuing his denial and clarification on wife's allegations, now he is caught in a new controversy as his brother took to social media and shared an Audio.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shams Siddiqui shared an audio clip on social media accusing his brother of torturing an employee. He called the audio clip as a Holi gift and said that according to Nawazuddin's manager, torturing his staff is Nawazuddin's daily routine, he claimed that he will release the video of the matter soon.

In the audio shared by Shams Siddiqui, two people can be heard talking to each other, manager of Nawazuddin Siddiqui being asked if Nawaz has tortured his employee again. To which the manager replies confirming that yes it has happened for the second time. The manager can be heard claiming that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had tortured his employee on the morning of the film's shoot.

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui broke his silence on the accusations made by his wife and said in an explanatory statement that I want to tell everyone that I and Aaliya have not lived together for the past several years. We are divorced and are merely together for the sake of the children.