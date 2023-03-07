Star cricketer Shubman Gill admits Rashmika Mandanna is his crush

Entertainment Entertainment Star cricketer Shubman Gill admits Rashmika Mandanna is his crush

Fans are waiting to see how Rashmika would react to this.

07 March,2023 10:34 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Cricketers and movie celebrities in India have a long history of being in the news for their off-screen link-ups or romantic relationships. Recently, yet another star cricketer Shubman Gill has confessed to having a huge crush on Rashmika Mandanna.

This confession by Shubman Gill is certainly a googly as the cricketer has often been linked with actress Sara Ali Khan.

In a recent media interaction, Shubman Gill was asked about the actress he liked the most. Initially, Shubman tried to avoid answering the question by laughing it off. When he was probed further, the cricketer replied by saying Rashmika Mandannna and added he has a crush on her.

The news that Shubman Gill has a thing for Rashmika has gone viral now and fans of Rashmika are trending it on social media. Rashmika has not yet responded to Shubman’s statement and fans are waiting to see how Rashmika would react to this.

Shubman Gill's name has often been linked with actress Sara Ali Khan as they have often been spotted together in social gatherings as well as dining in restaurants. However, the pair have always maintained that they are merely friends.

Some reports also claimed that Shubman Gill is dating legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. These rumors proved to be completely false.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy in Bollywood. Right now she is acting in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. She has also agreed to a new movie with Tiger Shroff. The actress is also set to star in the Telugu movie 'Pushpa 2'.