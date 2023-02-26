Hrithik's stunt double Mansoor also resembles Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Mansoor Ali Khan is amused with suddenly finding his pics going viral online. Reason? His resemblance to Hrithik Roshan, for whom he is a stunt double, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Earlier once or twice too my pic had gone viral, but never at this level,” he laughs. Born in Delhi, he had moved to Mumbai in search of better prospects. And getting into films was the only way forward because his uncle was an action master for 25 years before that.

His first film was, “Wanted, starring Salman Khan. I was a stuntman in the film. Then I did Ek Tha Tiger too. But my first film with Hrithik sir as a double was Agneepath. I went on to do Kaabil, Bang Bang, Super 30, War, and Vikram Vedha recently.”

But what about the uncanny resemblance to Rajput? Did he take notice of it before people started pointing it out now? “Actually Sushant and I were getting training in the same martial arts classes in 2009, he’s no more now. We would meet often in class, say a simple hello. He wasn’t doing television then. People would tell me even then that we both look alike with same height, physique, personality,” he says.

What led to progress in his career was Hrithik liking his work. “He was a big superstar, me and my family all were his fans. I am still a fan, but he is my fan now! I have been a stunt double for other actors too, but when I met Hrithik, he never made me feel like he is a big star. He said hello to me and hugged me then we started shooting normally. Then he told me that we will work together for more projects as well. He didn’t say this just because I look the way I do... he is a kind person. He is caring and appreciates me,” gushes Khan.