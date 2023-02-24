Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor moved after watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Arjun Kapoor said he was “shaken to the core” after watching the trailer.

24 February,2023 09:08 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - All from Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar have praised the trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film trailer shows Rani as a Bengali woman, fighting to get back her kids after they are taken away to be kept in foster care.

It shows Rani as a heartbroken mother as Norway authorities claim that she didn't take good care of the kids by feeding them with hand, making them sleep with them etc. While Alia was left in tears, Karan called it Rani's best performance so far.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Weeping! What a moving trailer!" Abhishek Bachchan also wrote on Twitter, "Looking powerful. All the best guys."

Karan Johar penned a long note after the trailer release and said that there won't be a single parent who will not be ‘hugely affected’ by the ‘brilliant film’. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Karan wrote, “I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film… Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date… to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother."

Arjun Kapoor said he was “shaken to the core” after watching the trailer. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “And here we have the true story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the foster care system. Shaken to the core by the sheer emotional strength of this trailer and story. Eagerly awaiting #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Love and luck to the entire team for this one.”