Ajay Devgn, Amala Paul tease their love story in romantic ballad

Bholaa has been filmed in Varanasi, along the Ganges river.

21 February,2023 08:54 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The first song from the upcoming Ajay Devgn film shares the love story of the title character and introduces Amala Paul in the Hindi remake.

In the first song from Bholaa, Ajay Devgn's character's past and love story is revealed. Composed by Ravi Basrur, the song Nazar Lag Jayegi also serves to introduce actor Amala Paul in the upcoming film. She makes her Hindi debut in the project directed by Ajay. Written by Irshad Kamil, the song has been sung by Javed Ali.

Actor-director Ajay shared the song on Instagram with the caption, "Witness a cursed love story - Nazar Lag Jayegi..." As the song begins, Ajay's character Bholaa speaks about his past. The song then moves to a flashback in which Amala Paul's character is revealed. Bholaa is the local gangster and Amala plays a doctor in the film.

Nazar Lag Jayegi shows the pair growing closer after Bholaa comes to her house and asks her to treat one of his gang. Over time, they begin to seek out each other's company. He also comes to her rescue when his own gang member behaves inappropriately with her. The song ends with Bholaa protecting her from an impending threat.

Taking to the comments section of Ajay's song post, fans praised the romantic song. One fan wrote, " It's a remake, but a lot of stuff looks new." Bholaa is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Another fan shared, "Mind blowing song." While yet another said with fire emojis, "This will be epic in a movie theatre."

Bholaa has been filmed in Varanasi, along the Ganges river. Speaking about the first song, Ajay stated, “The song showcases the emotional aspect of the film. I'm happy that Irshadji, Javed Ali and Ravi Basrur have brought it together so beautifully.” The actor had previously turned director with the films U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016) and Runway 34 (2022).

The upcoming film also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao. Amala and Abhishek Bachchan are said to be making special appearances in Bholaa. Written by Aamil Keeyan Khan, Ankush Singh, Sandeep Kewlani, and Shriidhar Dubey, the Hindi remake will be released in theatres on March 30, 2023.