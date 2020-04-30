When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at a wedding

MUMBAI (ONLINE) - Evergreen music legend Lata Mangeshkar, who won millions of hearts with her melodious voice throughout her life, was known for her principles as much for her singing abilities.

At the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony held in Mumbai, her sister Asha Bhosle, according to India media revealed that someone had once invited them for a wedding. They had tickets worth a million dollars or pounds. They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. After consulting with her sister, the late singer told the rep that they won’t sing at any wedding even if they offered Rs 10 crore. The person was reportedly very disappointed.

Asha also recalled how Lata always championed the cause of singers in the film industry. She ensured that singers be named on the records--it happened the first time with her famous song ‘Aayega Aanewala’. Lata also got her name on the screen, and then royalty for singers, Asha said.