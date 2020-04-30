Malaika Arora shares first post since accident, says it felt like a ‘film scene’

MUMBAI (ONLINE) - Malaika Arora suffered minor injuries in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune after an event.

Actor Malaika Arora penned a long note on Instagram, a week after she met with a car accident. She got into the accident near Mumbai, following which she was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. Malaika was discharged a day later.

In her note on Instagram, Malaika thanked her family members, friends, doctors, and fans for their best wishes and for standing by her.

Sharing a picture of herself looking outside the window, she wrote, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened”.

“Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff”, the actress said

She added, “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that.

Malaika further said,”And finally, of course, the love that came in from my friends, family, my team, and my Insta fam was just so reassuring”.

“Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most." She stated