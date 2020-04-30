Anushka Sharma turns into a farm girl in a throwback video

Bollywood versatile actress Anushka Sharma recently dropped an unseen video of her in Instagram post

Mumbai Online - Bollywood versatile actress Anushka Sharma recently dropped an unseen video of her in Instagram post getting absorbed into farm girl vibes amidst the 2020 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a throwback video of her hitting the kitchen and making a mouth-watering jam for family.

It seems like the actress spent the lockdown learning a handful of new skills while appreciating the joy in little things.

The video showed the diva, dressed up in a simple white outfit, collecting tomatoes as she walked past the trees with her mushy pet dog.

“Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021,” Anushka wrote alongside the post.