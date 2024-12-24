Pakistan excited to embark on Champions Trophy journey as ICC greenlights schedule

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The tournament will be played under the hybrid model with matches being hosted by Pakistan and Dubai. It will commence on Feb 19 and conclude on March 9.

A total of 15 matches will be played among eight countries.

Matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai. The Indian team will play all their matches at the neutral venue in Dubai.

The much-anticipated Pakistan-India match is scheduled for Feb 23 at the neutral venue.

The final will take place on March 9 in either Lahore or the neutral venue.

Two group have been formed for the tournament.

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh

Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, and England

Champion Trophy 2025 Schedule:

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

March 2: India vs New Zealand (Dubai)

March 4: First semi Final (Dubai)

March 5: Second Semi Final (Dubai) (Lahore)

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai if India qualifies)

March 10: Reserve Day