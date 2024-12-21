Pakistan, India encounter on Feb 23 as Champions Trophy's likely schedule surfaces

The opening match will be played on Feb 19 between Pakistan and New Zealand

(Dunya News) – The expected schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has surfaced days after a hybrid model was approved to hold the event.

According to the schedule, the first match of the event will take place on Feb 19 between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, while the match between Pakistan and India will be held on Feb 23 at a neutral venue.

Sources suggested that the neutral venue could potentially be Dubai. A six-day support period is scheduled from Feb 12 to 18 before the start of event. The period will include practice session and arrival of teams.

The first semi-final of the tournament is expected to be held on March 4 at a neutral venue while the second will take place in Pakistan on March 5.

The final of the event will be held on March 9. It will take place at a neutral venue in case India reach the final.

Earlier this week, ICC announced that Champions Trophy 2025 to be played across Pakistan and a neutral venue

India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue.

This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.



