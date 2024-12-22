Dubai finalised as 'neutral' venue for India's matches in Champions Trophy

ICC would provide Pakistan an additional $4.5 million to cover the hosting costs for India’s matches

Updated On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 14:38:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dubai has been confirmed as the neutral venue for India’s matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met UAE Cricket Board head Sheikh Nahyan Al-Mubarak, in Ghotki on Saturday night.

During the meeting, the two officials finalised the arrangements for hosting India's matches in Dubai.

Media reports indicated that the ICC would provide Pakistan an additional $4.5 million to cover the hosting costs for India’s matches outside Pakistan.

The tentative schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy has also surfaced. The event will kick off on February 19, with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The much-anticipated Pakistan-India match is scheduled for February 23 at the neutral venue.

The final will take place on March 9 in either Lahore or the neutral venue.

Pakistan’s third match is scheduled for February 27 against Bangladesh. The semi-finals are scheduled for March 3 and March 4, respectively.