Cricket lovers await ICC nod amid reports about Champions Trophy 'fusion model'

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Cricket fans in the subcontinent await a good news about the upcoming Champions Trophy as Indian media has hinted at acceptance of ‘hybrid model’ by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Indian media claimed on Friday – the second time in the last few days – that Champions Trophy 2025 would be held under the hybrid or fusion model.

According to Indian media, with the approval of the hybrid model, the Champions Trophy matches would be played in Pakistan and Dubai.

An unofficial meeting of the board took place, said Indian media, during which the ICC approved the hybrid model and a preliminary agreement had been reached between Pakistan and India.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host Champions Trophy in 2025, with Pakistan scheduled to host 10 matches of the tournament. However, all three of India’s league matches, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, will be held in Dubai,” say reports.

The semifinal and final of the tournament are also slated to take place in Dubai. If India is eliminated after the league stage, the semifinal and final will instead be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

DILLY-DALLYING ON CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting to resolve the dispute on Champions Trophy tournament was postponed several times as India remained adamant about its decision to ‘reject’ the formula proposed by the PCB.

Sources said the ICC met on Dec 7 to decide inclusion of India in the tournament. The meeting was, however, postponed as the Indian board did not respond to Pakistan’s proposal to hold matches between the two countries on neutral venues for three years.

Sources said the meeting again postponed despite moral pressure on the ICC to come up with an acceptable solution.

The Indian media, meanwhile, propagated that “there is a strong possibility of the Champions Trophy being held under the hybrid model.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Dubai to attend the meeting.

COST OF INDIA'S RECALCITRANCE

At an even earlier meeting on the issue, the ICC wound up the discussion after mere 15 to 20 minutes during which the participants gave briefing on respective viewpoints regarding hosting of the cricket event.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also shared details with the members in the meeting.

Sources said the ICC had proposed ‘special hybrid model’ to resolve the issue, adding that the event could be shifted to Sri Lanka if the proposal was not accepted.

Before that, sources said, the PCB had communicated its position to the ICC, confirming that it’s firm on hosting the tournament and would not involve any other country in the hosting honours.

The PCB, sources said, clearly conveyed to the ICC that it would remain firm on its stance and wanted to agree on a solution which would ensure a win-win situation for all.