ICC approves hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025: Indian media

India’s league matches will be held in Dubai

Fri, 13 Dec 2024

(Web Desk) – Indian media has claimed that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held under a hybrid model.

According to Indian media, with the approval of the hybrid model, the Champions Trophy matches will be played in Pakistan and Dubai.

The Indian media also claimed that an unofficial meeting of the board took place, during which the ICC approved the hybrid model, and a preliminary agreement had been reached between Pakistan and India in this regard.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host the Champions Trophy in 2025, with Pakistan scheduled to host 10 matches of the tournament. However, all three of India’s league matches, including the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, will be held in Dubai.

The semifinal and final of the tournament are also slated to take place in Dubai. If India is eliminated after the league stage, the semifinal and final will instead be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

