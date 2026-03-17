Pakistan launches major crackdown against money laundering, hawala-hundi networks

Summary Pakistan launches crackdown on money laundering and hawala-hundi, forms SBP-FIA group, while FIA foils human smuggling attempt in Karachi and detains 33 women.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The federal government has approved a nationwide crackdown on money laundering and illegal hawala-hundi networks operating across the country.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Officials agreed that strict action would be taken against prominent business figures and institutions involved in the illegal transfer of funds abroad, with no leniency for those engaged in such activities.

It was also decided that overseas remittances must be routed strictly through formal banking channels and approved legal systems. Authorities said the process of sending money through exchange companies would be streamlined to remove loopholes and ensure transparency.

The ministers emphasised the need to make the entire remittance system transparent and foolproof, while discouraging all illegal channels used for transferring funds overseas.

A joint working group comprising the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Investigation Agency has also been formed to monitor progress and oversee efforts to curb illicit financial flows.

During the meeting, the SBP governor briefed participants on the existing banking framework for fund transfers. Senior officials, including the FIA director general and finance secretary, were also in attendance.

FIA foils human smuggling attempt

In a separate operation in Karachi, the FIA foiled a human smuggling attempt and took 33 women into custody. The women, belonging to various districts of Punjab, were allegedly being trafficked abroad.

FIA foils women smuggling attempt in Karachi

FIA officials also arrested human traffickers and agents during a raid near the passport office in the Saddar area. Authorities recovered 29 passports and other related documents, and registered three separate cases against the suspects.

Pakistan launches crackdown on money laundering and hawala-hundi, forms SBP-FIA group, while FIA foils human smuggling attempt in Karachi and detains 33 women.