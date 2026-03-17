Gold prices rise to Rs 523,762 per tola in Pakistan

Summary Gold rises globally to $5,010/oz and locally to Rs 523,762/tola; 10g gold at Rs 449,041. Silver also gains with tola at Rs 8,569 in Pakistan.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - After a four-day pause, gold prices have risen again in both global and local markets.

In the international bullion market on Tuesday, the price of gold increased by $10 per ounce, bringing the new global rate to $5,010 per ounce.

Meanwhile, in local currency markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola rose by Rs 1,000 to reach Rs 523,762.

The price per 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs 857, reaching Rs 449,041.

Additionally, silver prices in the country also saw an upward trend.

The price of silver per tola increased by Rs 128 to Rs 8,569, while the price per 10 grams rose by Rs 110, reaching Rs 7,346.