Pakistan broadens Roshan Digital Account Scheme to include foreign investors

Summary The Roshan Digital Account platform is designed to give overseas Pakistanis access to Pakistan’s banking and investment services.

(Web Desk) - The Government of Pakistan has decided to widen the scope of the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative, now allowing foreign individuals, multinational companies, and institutional investors to open accounts and invest in local financial instruments, including government securities and Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The development was announced by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who stated that the decision was taken under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The expansion is aimed at boosting foreign investment and enhancing Pakistan’s integration with international financial markets through a secure and fully digital banking system.

Under the revised framework, overseas investors and foreign entities will be able to open Roshan Digital Accounts and participate in investment opportunities such as government bonds and Naya Pakistan Certificates, known for offering competitive returns.

Emphasizing the role of overseas Pakistanis, Aurangzeb highlighted that the diaspora—estimated at around 11 million people—continues to play a vital role in supporting the national economy. Their contributions through remittances and investments remain significant, while also strengthening Pakistan’s global presence.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, remittances reached a record $38.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, marking a 26.6 percent rise compared to the previous year. The government projects that remittances could increase further to approximately $42 billion in fiscal year 2026.

The finance minister noted that remittance inflows are crucial for maintaining stability in the country’s external account and for supporting foreign exchange reserves. At present, the State Bank’s reserves stand at around $16.3 billion, while total national reserves are estimated at $21.6 billion.

Launched on September 10, 2020, by the State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with commercial banks, the Roshan Digital Account platform was initially designed to give overseas Pakistanis access to Pakistan’s banking and investment services through a completely digital process.

Through this system, account holders can remotely open bank accounts, invest in government securities, trade on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, invest in mutual funds, and purchase real estate in Pakistan.

Since its inception, the initiative has recorded notable success. By February 2026, more than 900,000 accounts had been opened under the scheme, with total inflows surpassing $12 billion.

Aurangzeb added that extending the scheme to international investors is expected to further deepen Pakistan’s financial markets and enhance its appeal as an investment destination.

