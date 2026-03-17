Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Russia ready to supply discounted oil to Pakistan, says envoy

Russia ready to supply discounted oil to Pakistan, says envoy
Updated on

Summary Russia offers discounted oil to Pakistan, but awaits formal request, as rising Middle East tensions disrupt supplies and push fuel prices higher in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Albert Khorev has said that Russia is willing to supply discounted oil to Pakistan, urging Islamabad to formally approach Moscow to benefit from the offer.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the envoy stated that no official request has yet been received from Pakistan regarding the purchase of discounted crude oil.

He described the energy sector as the most important pillar of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, adding that progress depends on Islamabad initiating engagement.

Pakistan is currently facing rising fuel prices amid global supply disruptions linked to ongoing tensions involving Iran, United States and Israel. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been affected after Iran blocked the route in response to recent strikes.

Amid the situation, Pakistan has increased petrol and diesel prices by around 20 per cent, with officials terming the hike temporary.

Commenting on regional developments, Khorev said Iran’s response was directed at US military installations in Gulf waters but refrained from further remarks due to uncertainty.

He also criticised actions by the United States and Israel, stating that their use of force against Iran had worsened the crisis. Calling the situation complex and unpredictable, he urged all sides to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue under the United Nations Charter.

 

Browse Topics
Russia Pakistan International Business

Related News

National Savings announces Rs200 prize bond results for March 2026
Gold prices rise to Rs 523,762 per tola in Pakistan
PSX gains 837 points after steep decline
Pakistan broadens Roshan Digital Account Scheme to include foreign investors
Featured

Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

PSX gains 837 points after steep decline

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression