Russia ready to supply discounted oil to Pakistan, says envoy

Summary Russia offers discounted oil to Pakistan, but awaits formal request, as rising Middle East tensions disrupt supplies and push fuel prices higher in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Albert Khorev has said that Russia is willing to supply discounted oil to Pakistan, urging Islamabad to formally approach Moscow to benefit from the offer.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the envoy stated that no official request has yet been received from Pakistan regarding the purchase of discounted crude oil.

He described the energy sector as the most important pillar of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, adding that progress depends on Islamabad initiating engagement.

Pakistan is currently facing rising fuel prices amid global supply disruptions linked to ongoing tensions involving Iran, United States and Israel. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been affected after Iran blocked the route in response to recent strikes.

Amid the situation, Pakistan has increased petrol and diesel prices by around 20 per cent, with officials terming the hike temporary.

Commenting on regional developments, Khorev said Iran’s response was directed at US military installations in Gulf waters but refrained from further remarks due to uncertainty.

He also criticised actions by the United States and Israel, stating that their use of force against Iran had worsened the crisis. Calling the situation complex and unpredictable, he urged all sides to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue under the United Nations Charter.