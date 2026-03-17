PSX gains 837 points after steep decline

Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange rebounds as KSE-100 gains 2,000+ points to 151,000. Current account posts $42.7M surplus in February amid rising exports and remittances

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded on Tuesday a day after it recorded a decline of over 4,600 points.

The KSE-100 gained 837.50 points to close at 150,016.16 points, reflecting a positive change of 0.56 percent compared to previous close of 149,178.66 points.

During intraday trading, it touched the high level of 151,503.46 points and also dipped to 148,509.04 points.

A day earlier, the benchmark index witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 4,687.51 points, a negative change of 3.05 percent, closing at 149,178.66 points compared to 153,866.17 points on the previous trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 298.270 million shares with a traded value of Rs 20.185 billion, against 303.016 million shares valuing Rs 14.690 billion in the previous session. Market capitalization decreased to Rs 16.825 trillion from Rs 17.329 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 474 active companies in the ready market, 90 advanced, 324 declined, and 60 remained unchanged.