National Savings announces Rs200 prize bond results for March 2026

Summary National Savings Pakistan announces Rs200 prize bond results in Faisalabad, awarding Rs750,000 first prize and multiple Rs250,000 second prizes.

FAISALABAD (Web Desk) – The National Savings Pakistan has announced the results of the Rs200 prize bond draw held in Faisalabad.

According to officials, the first prize of Rs750,000 was awarded to bond number 591284.

Five winners secured the second prize of Rs250,000 each. The winning bond numbers are 293000, 811470, 721418, 473127, and 659859.

Meanwhile, the third prize of Rs1,250 will be awarded to a large number of successful participants as per the draw schedule.