Trump asks Apple chief to curtail investment in India

DOHA (Web Desk) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has asked the Apple CEO Tim Cook not to expand his compnay’s investment in India.

According to Trump, he wants Apple company to expand his production facilities in America.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said during his visit to Qatar.

“I said to him, Tim, you’re my friend, I treated you very good. You’re coming here with $500 billion, but now you’re building all over India,” he said, referring to Apple’s plan announced in February to invest $500bn in the US over the next four years.

Trump said that he informed Cook not to build production facilities in India, and that Apple will be “upping their production in the United States”.

The US president claimed that selling American goods in the world’s most populous country is “very difficult” because India has one of the highest tariff barriers in the world.

“We do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin,” Cook said.

Apple is among the most impacted tech firms in the US, with its shares falling by around 5.1 per cent since the tariffs were announced.

Due to low production costs, the majority of Apple products are now manufactured in China.

The Trump administration has repeatedly stated that it wants Apple to move production to the US.