US investigates Wells Fargo's retention of employees communication

Investigation sheds light on controlling employee communications through mobile devices and apps

22 February,2023

(Reuters) - US authorities are looking into Wells Fargo's use of unapproved messaging technologies to retain staff communications, the bank stated on Tuesday. This is the latest development in a campaign that has already resulted in billions of dollars in fines.

The fourth-largest US bank said in a filing that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission had launched the investigations.

The investigation sheds light on the difficulties Wall Street organisations have had controlling employee communications in the era of the work from home epidemic particularly those sent through mobile devices and applications like WhatsApp.

The majority currently use hybrid work models that let employees split their time between office and remote settings.

The SEC penalised 16 financial institutions including large international banks a total of $1.8 billion in September for staff members discussing transactions and deals on their personal devices and applications.

Societe Generale, the third-largest bank in France, was earlier this month included in a US securities regulator investigation investigating potential employee usage of illicit messaging services.

