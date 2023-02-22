Canada's annual inflation rate decreases more than anticipated

Experts have predicted that inflation would slightly decrease from 6.3% in December to 6.1%

TORONTO (Reuters) - Data released on Tuesday revealed that Canada's annual inflation rate decreased more than anticipated in January to 5.9%, which could allow the Bank of Canada to hold interest rates constant at its next meeting as it gives prior rate hikes time to take effect.

Experts had predicted that inflation would slightly decrease from 6.3% in December to 6.1%. After a 0.6% dip in December, Statistics Canada reported that the consumer price index increased by 0.5% month over month, falling short of the 0.7% growth predicted by experts.

A base effect, or comparison with the impressive performance from last year, was mentioned by Statscan and is expected to endure until June. Prices soared sharply in January 2022 amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine and supply chain interruptions, reaching a peak of 8.1% in June.

Despite the job market being very hot in January, the inflation number "allows (the Bank of Canada) to continue on hold in March," according to Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

The Bank of Canada became the first major central bank to declare that it would postpone additional hikes as long as prices dropped in accordance with its expectation in January, raising its benchmark interest rate to a 15-year high of 4.5%.

Then, according to figures released earlier this month, Canada's economy shocked analysts by creating a net 150,000 new jobs in January.

Money markets predicted that there will be another rate hike this year with a 100% possibility before the inflation data was made public. Currently, they perceive a likelihood of about 80%.

The bank predicts that inflation will begin to decline next year and reach its objective of 2%, slowing to roughly 3% by the middle of 2023. Following the next policy-setting meeting of the central bank on March 8, the subsequent inflation report will be released.

At 1.35 US dollars, or 74.07 cents, the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower.

Prices increased 4.9% in January excluding food and energy, compared to a 5.3% increase in December.

CPI-median and CPI-trim, the central bank's two primary indicators of underlying inflation, averaged 5.1% vs. 5.3% in December.

According to Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, the January inflation data provide the Bank of Canada "slightly better assurance in their decision to put on hold, at least temporarily."

A low-side inflation figure will undoubtedly serve as a welcome buffer against some of those high-side shocks, the economist said.

According to the data, Canadian prices are declining more quickly than those in the US, where annual inflation increased by 6.4% in January. The United States Federal Reserve is anticipated to increase interest rates three more times this year, according to Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Paul Beaudry, the deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, said on Friday that the bank's policy-making process can deviate from those of other central banks as long as inflation is finally brought down to the target level.

Cellular service prices decreased 7.9% yearly in January after rising 2.5% in December, while consumer spending on passenger cars increased 6.2% as opposed to 7.2% in December, further enhancing the positive base impact.

Food prices increased 10.4% in January, slightly faster than the 10.1% in December, while mortgage interest rates increased 21.2% yearly, the most since 1982.

Separately, according to predictions, retail sales increased by 0.5% in December, and according to Statscan's flash estimate for January, they increased by 0.7%.

