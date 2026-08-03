US CENTCOM prepares for possible ground force deployment in Middle East

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has begun planning for the possible deployment of ground forces to the Middle East, with American paratroopers undergoing specialized training for potential operations in the region.

According to CENTCOM, the troops are receiving advanced training on a range of weapons systems and operational tactics to ensure they are fully prepared for any future mission if required.

CENTCOM also said that the US military's CH-47 Chinook helicopter is being readied for potential operational deployment in the Middle East.

In a statement, the command noted that the Chinook is capable of transporting personnel, military equipment, and supplies across a wide range of weather conditions and terrain, making it a key asset in the US Army's air mobility operations.

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Earlier, US President Donald Trump has vowed to maintain pressure on Iran, accusing its leadership of sending mixed signals over negotiations while reiterating that the United States will not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump claimed that Iran has requested negotiations but later denied doing so.

He also said Tehran maintains that it is communicating with the United States only through Oman.

Trump further asserted that the US Navy has full control over the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that nothing can reach Iran without Washington's permission.

The US president said pressure on Iran would continue until either a new agreement is reached or Iran accepts what he described as "complete surrender."