President Pezeshkian says Iran will not compromise on national security

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran does not seek to escalate tensions in the region but will make no compromise on its national security, national interests or territorial integrity.

In a statement, President Pezeshkian said Iran was committed to preventing a wider regional conflict and remained supportive of efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

He stressed that if Iran's security, national interests or territory came under threat, the country would respond with full force to defend itself.

The Iranian president reiterated that while Tehran remained committed to a policy of peace, it would not compromise on protecting its sovereignty, national security and vital interests.