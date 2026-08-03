Iran executes two men convicted of spying for Israel

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran has executed two men convicted of spying for Israel and providing sensitive military intelligence, according to the country's judiciary.

Iran's judiciary-affiliated news agency, Mizan, identified the two men executed on Monday as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat.

They were accused of supplying Israel with the locations, photographs, and other sensitive information related to Iranian military and security sites.

According to the report, the two men were also accused of passing critical security intelligence to Israel during the conflict that began on February 28, as well as during a brief war last year.

Iranian authorities alleged that the information was used to target Iranian military installations.

Separately, Reuters reported that a source familiar with Israeli military strategy said in March that the United States and Israel had relied on ground-based intelligence to target positions of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the recent conflict.

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Iranian authorities have not released further details about the judicial proceedings against the two men.

Israel has not issued an immediate response to the executions or the allegations.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran will happen on Monday but declined to set a deadline for an agreement after earlier saying he had called off an imminent attack in hopes of quickly reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Trump had said on his Truth Social platform that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat" but that Tehran must "rapidly make a DEAL."