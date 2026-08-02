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Iran warns attack on its infrastructure would trigger wider global fallout

Iran warns attack on its infrastructure would trigger wider global fallout
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Summary Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that any attack on Iran's critical infrastructure would have consequences extending far beyond the battlefield

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that any attack on Iran's critical infrastructure would have consequences extending far beyond the battlefield, claiming it would also inflict severe damage on the US-led order and the broader Western global system.

In a statement, Mokhber said the United States assesses developments primarily through the balance of military power, whereas Iran responds according to what he described as the logic of history and long-term strategic realities.

He warned that if Iran's key infrastructure were targeted, the repercussions would not be confined to the military domain.

Also Read: Iran denies asking US to halt military action amid rising tensions

Instead, he claimed the global order established by Western powers over the past 250 years would begin to collapse.

Mokhber further asserted that once the fundamental pillars of that system were undermined, there would be no effective command center to sustain its leadership and no global marketplace to support what he characterized as exploitation and plunder.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and continued exchanges of sharp rhetoric between Iran and the United States.

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