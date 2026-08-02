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Iran denies asking US to halt military action amid rising tensions

Iran denies asking US to halt military action amid rising tensions
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Summary According to Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency, military officials dismissed Trump's remarks, saying there was no truth to the claim

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran had asked Washington to refrain from launching further military operations, calling the allegation baseless.

According to Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency, military officials dismissed Trump's remarks, saying there was no truth to the claim.

Iranian military officials said Tehran had made no request for the United States to halt its military actions, describing the allegation as "a new lie."

The officials added that Iran's armed forces remain on full alert and are prepared to respond to any potential threat.

Also Read: Iran denies reports of plans to reopen Strait of Hormuz

They said the country's defensive forces have been placed on high alert and warned that any act of aggression would receive a strong and appropriate response.

The statement comes amid continuing tensions between the United States and Iran, with senior officials from both countries continuing to exchange sharp rhetoric.

Political analysts say the conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran could further escalate regional tensions, while the international community continues to call for a diplomatic resolution to the dispute.

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