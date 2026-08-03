Iran denies reports of plans to reopen Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran has rejected reports claiming that Tehran had agreed to a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying there has been no change in its policy regarding the strategic waterway.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, informed sources said Tehran had made no decision to alter its existing position on the Strait of Hormuz.

The sources dismissed reports circulating in some foreign and Iranian opposition media outlets that Iran had agreed to a plan to reopen the strategic passage, describing the reports as baseless.

Fars reported that Iran’s position regarding the Strait of Hormuz remains unchanged and that no new decision or development has been approved concerning its status.

The sources further said reports circulating about a change in Tehran’s policy were not based on facts and could create a misleading impression about Iran’s position.

Strait of Hormuz under global scrutiny

The denial comes as the status of the Strait of Hormuz remains under intense international scrutiny amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The waterway is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes and serves as a major transit corridor for global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption to shipping through the strait could therefore have significant consequences for international energy markets.

Analysts say any Iranian decision concerning the waterway could have immediate implications for global oil prices, maritime trade and regional security.

The latest denial is likely to keep uncertainty surrounding the strait high, particularly as governments, energy markets and shipping companies closely monitor developments in the region.