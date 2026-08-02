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Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities say

Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities say
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Summary The ferry was carrying 271 passengers and crew members, 225 of whom have been rescued

JAKARTA (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 41 were still missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, the country's search and rescue agency ⁠said in a statement.

The ferry was carrying 271 passengers and crew members, 225 of whom have been rescued, agency data showed on Sunday afternoon.

A search and rescue operation was still ⁠ongoing, it added.

Also Read: At least 53 dead in Guyana capsized ferry disaster

The ferry was heading from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar city in South ⁠Sulawesi.

It was unclear how the ferry caught fire, but the incident occurred ⁠on Sunday morning, the statement said.

Madura island is located ⁠off the northeastern coast of Java.

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