Trump accuses Iran of mixed signals on talks, vows continued pressure

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump has vowed to maintain pressure on Iran, accusing its leadership of sending mixed signals over negotiations while reiterating that the United States will not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump claimed that Iran has requested negotiations but later denied doing so.

He also said Tehran maintains that it is communicating with the United States only through Oman.

Trump further asserted that the US Navy has full control over the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that nothing can reach Iran without Washington's permission.

The US president said pressure on Iran would continue until either a new agreement is reached or Iran accepts what he described as "complete surrender."

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Trump also argued that Iran has created the current situation through its own actions over several decades and reiterated that the United States would not allow the country to acquire nuclear weapons.

Earlier, President Trump said talks with Iran will happen on Monday but declined to set a deadline for an agreement after earlier saying he had called off an imminent attack in hopes of quickly reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Trump had said late on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat" but that Tehran must "rapidly make a DEAL."