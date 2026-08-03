Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to halt ISF deployment in Gaza

TEL AVIV (Dunya News) – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlements Minister Orit Strock have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the planned deployment of the ISF in Gaza and convene an emergency meeting of the security cabinet to review the decision.

According to Israeli media reports, the Israeli cabinet had approved the deployment of a 200-member foreign ISF force in Gaza. However, implementation of the plan remains subject to final approval by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the defence minister and the foreign minister.

Reports said Smotrich and Strock argued that the cabinet's decision had been made on the basis of inaccurate information and should be reviewed immediately.

The two ministers also warned that the proposed Gaza roadmap could pose risks to Israel's security and conflict with the government's stated objective of disarming Hamas.