US urges citizens in Middle East to consider leaving amid rising tensions

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - The United States has advised its citizens in several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, to consider leaving the region or be prepared for a rapid departure amid escalating regional tensions.

According to security advisories issued by US embassies, American citizens have been urged to exercise increased caution, remain highly vigilant, and prepare for the possibility of flight cancellations or temporary airspace closures.

The advisories also noted that some airlines in the region have delayed the restoration of their regular flight schedules, while others have suspended services on certain routes.

US authorities advised citizens to consider returning home while commercial travel remains available or be ready to depart quickly if the security situation deteriorates further.

Earlier, a senior Iranian military commander has warned that any US military action against Iran could trigger a broader regional conflict, urging neighboring countries to reconsider their cooperation with Washington.

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Major General Ali Abdollahi, a senior commander in Iran's military, said the United States was attempting to use regional countries to compensate for what he described as its declining military strength.

He argued that Washington sought to rely on the region's resources, infrastructure, and wealth for its own defense.

"Any country that becomes part of America's defensive shield could find itself caught in the flames of war," Abdollahi said, calling on regional governments to make decisions based on their own national interests.