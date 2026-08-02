Iran urges regional countries to reconsider ties with Washington

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - A senior Iranian military commander has warned that any US military action against Iran could trigger a broader regional conflict, urging neighboring countries to reconsider their cooperation with Washington.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, a senior commander in Iran's military, said the United States was attempting to use regional countries to compensate for what he described as its declining military strength.

He argued that Washington sought to rely on the region's resources, infrastructure, and wealth for its own defense.

"Any country that becomes part of America's defensive shield could find itself caught in the flames of war," Abdollahi said, calling on regional governments to make decisions based on their own national interests.

The comments follow earlier warnings from Iran that it would respond forcefully to any attack by the United States or Israel.

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Iranian officials said that any military strike would not prompt a limited response, adding that Israeli facilities, US energy infrastructure, and American military installations across the region could become potential targets.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, Abdollahi warned both the United States and Israel that "the era of carrying out aggression and escaping the consequences is over."

The commander also claimed that Iran's armed forces possess the capability, determination, and a comprehensive operational plan to respond to any attack.