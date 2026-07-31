Trump claims US operations have severely weakened Iran's military, drone capability

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump has claimed that ongoing military operations have inflicted significant damage on Iran's naval, air and ground forces, while drastically reducing the country's ability to manufacture drones.

Speaking on the issue, Trump said Iran's military capabilities would soon be reduced to the point where the country would no longer possess a significant military force.

He also accused Tehran of failing to comply with its international commitments and agreements.

The US president further alleged that Iran was responsible for a cyberattack in the state of Minnesota.

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However, he said he also held Minnesota's local authorities accountable, describing them as "completely incompetent" in their handling of the incident.

During his remarks, Trump also addressed immigration, claiming that Spain had experienced a large influx of foreign migrants and warning that the United States could face a similar situation.

He said that under his second presidential term, the United States had built "the best military in its history" and added that his administration was working to maintain peace across the country while creating new employment opportunities.