UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning'

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Friday the situation where migrants had flooded into a Spainish enclave in North Africa was "concerning", and his government had contacted Madrid to understand the implications and provide support.

More than 49,000 people were estimated to have illegally crossed into the Ceuta enclave in ⁠Morocco over a 24 hour period on Thursday and Friday, raising worries in other European countries about the security of the continent's borders.

"It's a concerning situation, and I know people will see those scenes and want something to be done," Burnham told reporters.

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"We are making contact with the Spanish government, the Spanish ⁠authorities, to provide support, but also to understand the implications of that situation."

Britain has for years been trying to deter illegal migrants from coming to its shores. ⁠

About 41,000 people arrived in small boats on the south coast of England in 2025.

Burnham said the government was making ⁠progress with the number of crossings down and the number of people removed from the UK ⁠up.

"We ... recognise that we need to do more," he said.