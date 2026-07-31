Iran claims it targeted two oil tankers attempting to cross Strait of Hormuz under US aerial surveillance

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it targeted two oil tankers that were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz while under US aerial surveillance.

According to the IRGC, the vessels were intercepted and stopped after allegedly violating maritime regulations.

The IRGC further stated that four other oil tankers immediately altered their course and returned to their previous positions following the incident.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged Bulgaria to reconsider its decision to allow the temporary deployment of US military aircraft at the Bezmer air base.

Also Read: Iran urges Bulgaria to reconsider reported use of Bezmer air base by US

During a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Araqchi said Sofia's approval of a US request to station military aircraft at the base to support military operations amounted to facilitating aggression against Iran, adding the move was unacceptable and contrary ⁠to the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

Iran has repeatedly warned countries allowing their territory to be used for US military operations against it that they could "face consequences".

Araqchi held a separate phone call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, during which he stressed the importance of preventing foreign military bases in Cyprus from being used against Iran.