Iran urges Bulgaria to reconsider reported use of Bezmer air base by US

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart to express Tehran's concerns over reports that Bulgaria had made the Bezmer Air Base available in support of US operations against Iran.

According to Iranian media, Araghchi condemned the reported decision to allow US military aircraft to use the base, describing it as "reprehensible," "unacceptable," and inconsistent with the traditionally friendly relations between Iran and Bulgaria.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the Bulgarian government to immediately reconsider its decision.

Araghchi also stated that Iran would not hesitate to defend its national security against any hostile actions.

Also Read: US military carries out 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran for attack on bases

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it launched multiple ballistic missiles at Jordan's Al Azraq Air Base in response to what it described as a US attack on Qeshm Island.

According to an IRGC statement, the missile strike caused severe damage to three US F-35 fighter jets.

The statement also claimed that several enemy officers and military personnel were killed in the attack.

The IRGC said its campaign would continue until all US forces had withdrawn from the region, adding that, "with God's help, the aggressor nation will be punished for its actions."