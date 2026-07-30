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Iran claims missile strike damaged three US F-35 jets at Jordan air base

Iran claims missile strike damaged three US F-35 jets at Jordan air base
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Summary IRGC has claimed that it launched multiple ballistic missiles at Jordan's Al Azraq Air Base in response to what it described as a US attack on Qeshm Island

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it launched multiple ballistic missiles at Jordan's Al Azraq Air Base in response to what it described as a US attack on Qeshm Island.

According to an IRGC statement, the missile strike caused severe damage to three US F-35 fighter jets.

The statement also claimed that several enemy officers and military personnel were killed in the attack.

The IRGC said its campaign would continue until all US forces had withdrawn from the region, adding that, "with God's help, the aggressor nation will be punished for its actions."

Also Read: US military carries out 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran for attack on bases

The statement further said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as long as the United States continued what Iran described as threats and interference with maritime traffic.

Earlier, US-Saudi strikes in Iraq killed about 20 Iranian advisers, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and technical advisers, the New York Times reported, citing a US official.

The sites were deliberately targeted because of the presence of the advisers and to degrade the ability of Iran-backed militias to launch missiles and drones, the official added.

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