China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's military conducted joint ‌air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater ​Command said in a statement on Saturday.

The drills were held in the ⁠airspace and waters around the shoal, which China calls ​Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese military described the exercise as a ​necessary response to actions by "certain countries" it said were undermining regional peace and stability. It did not name any countries, but the ​Scarborough Shoal is also claimed by the Philippines, ​where it is known as Bajo de Masinloc.

The Philippine embassy in ‌Beijing ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Chinese military exercises.

The exercise was aimed at testing and improving the combat readiness of China's forces to ​defend national ​territorial sovereignty and ⁠maritime rights, the Chinese military said.

China issued a new policy on Saturday for ​the administration of the Huangyan Island National Nature ​Reserve — ⁠established in September 2025 — and said unauthorised fishing,

mining, coral or giant clam extraction, and other harmful activities would ⁠be ​banned, according to the Xinhua ​news agency.

Violators of the ban will be held legally accountable, Xinhua said.