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Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three
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Summary Russia has stepped up attacks on the capital in recent months, while ⁠Ukraine is chronically short of air defences capable of downing ballistic missiles

KYIV (Reuters) - At least three people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Saturday and several people were trapped in a partially collapsed ⁠building as a result of the strike, the city's mayor said.

More than a dozen explosions reverberated through the city, according to Reuters witnesses.

Russia has stepped up attacks on the capital in recent months, while ⁠Ukraine is chronically short of air defences capable of downing ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the ⁠speed of sound.

The first and second floors of the damaged residential building ⁠had partially collapsed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, and some ⁠warehouses were also on fire.

Five people were hospitalised, he added.
 

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