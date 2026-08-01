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Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement
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Summary US president called the agreement a major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought it would be possible to disarm Hamas

MARYLAND (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.

"We do have an understanding with Israel. Israel is ⁠very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they've been very good," Trump said. "Will it go through its ups and downs? It's a very complex situation over there."

Trump called the agreement a major breakthrough, saying nobody had thought it would be possible to disarm Hamas.

Also Read: What is US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

"It's a big step ⁠for the Middle East, and people are really impressed by it, and they're surprised by it."

On Thursday, Trump called the deal a "major milestone in the implementation ⁠of the Trump 20-Point Plan" to end Israel's war in Gaza.

The president also said the deal would be ⁠carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament proceeds and an International ⁠Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.

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