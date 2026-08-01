Hamas agreement is 'only good news' in recent days: UN chief

(Web Desk) - The announced agreement for Hamas to disarm and for Israel to withdraw from Gaza is “the only good news in recent days,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Friday.

Speaking to reporters about his recent trips to Syria, Jordan and Cyprus, the UN chief said the Middle East cannot afford more war.

“Let me be clear: The fighting must stop on all fronts in the region,” he said.

Guterres also urged both Israel and Hamas to implement what was agreed.

“It was announced already that there is a roadmap to implement these objectives. That roadmap must be followed without any questions, skepticism or determination to undermine it,” he said.

ISRAEL SAYS HAMAS MUST DISARM FIRST

Israel’s Danon said Hamas must “actually” disarm, adding that “cosmetic solutions” will not work for Israel.

He said that the sequence of events surrounding disarmament, humanitarian aid and Israel’s withdrawal of troops to the so-called “yellow line” in Gaza could be discussed in future talks.

“Those issues we can discuss and we can resolve … you can build the sequence with the mediators,” Danon told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

“The main point is whether Hamas is actually willing to disarm or not. Because if they are playing games and offer cosmetic solutions, it will not work.”

