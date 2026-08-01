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India PM Modi says he forgives protesters who abused him

India PM Modi says he forgives protesters who abused him
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Summary The remarks came after the online Cockroach Janta Party mobilised large protests in New Delhi and other cities over examination paper leaks

NEW DELHI (AFP) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to "forgive" protesters who abused him during recent youth-led demonstrations that dealt a rare political setback to his government.

The remarks came after the online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) mobilised large protests in New Delhi and other cities over examination paper leaks, posing the biggest challenge to Modi's government in recent years.

Some protesters featured in widely circulated videos shouting insults at the prime minister have since faced online abuse from Modi supporters as well as police complaints, according to local media reports.

Police have also asked social media platforms, including Meta and X, to take down what they described as abusive and manipulated content targeting the premier.

"The country and the world witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous youngsters hurled vile abuses," Modi, 75, said in a video posted on Instagram.

"Words were used that do not belong to civilised society — directed not just at me, but even at my late mother... I want to forgive them."

Modi also said "mistakes made in youth" should be corrected through guidance rather than legal action, referring to the police cases.

The protests that began last month were initially sparked by anger over examination paper leaks.

But they broadened into a wider expression of frustration over unemployment and governance, culminating in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Since the protests began, Modi has increasingly used Instagram — the platform on which the CJP built much of its support — to communicate directly with youngsters.

Modi's ruling party has 9.6 million Instagram followers, while the CJP, launched only in May, has more than 26 million.

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