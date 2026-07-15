Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Doha to offer condolences on former Qatari emir's passing

DOHA (Dunya News) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, to offer condolences following the death of Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, according to Iranian media.

Reports said Araghchi will convey Iran's condolences to the Qatari royal family and leadership and participate in prayers for the late former Emir during his visit.

The Iranian foreign minister is also expected to hold meetings with senior Qatari officials to discuss bilateral relations, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest.

According to Iranian media, the visit is being viewed as a reflection of the close diplomatic ties and continued cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

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Iran has expressed deep sorrow over the former Emir's passing, describing him as an influential and prominent figure in the region.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to close "all other export corridors that benefit the US and its allies", Iranian media reported, after Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz and the US reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

"Regional energy exports are either shared by all, or denied to all," the IRGC said in a statement carried by Iran's IRNA state news agency on Wednesday.

Analysts have said Iran has been signalling it may use its Houthi allies in Yemen to shut the Bab el-Mandeb gateway to the Red Sea, opening a new front against Washington and putting two of the world's most vital energy arteries at risk.